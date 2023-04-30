Jung 1st-inning slam sparks Rangers over Cortes, Yanks 15-2

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Josh Jung hit a first-inning grand slam against Nestor Cortes, Nathanial Lowe and Adolis García added home runs off the All-Star, and the Texas Rangers routed the Yankees 15-2 and sent slumping New York to its sixth loss in eight games. Cortes had the worst outing of his Yankees career, allowing seven runs and five hits in 4 2/3 innings along with four of New York’s eight walks. Fellow All-Star Martín Pérez gave up one run and six hits in six innings for Texas, which has won three straight following a four-game losing streak.

