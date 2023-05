By Natalie Gallón, Nick Paton Walsh and Jennifer Hansler, CNN

A former US Marine, Cooper “Harris” Andrews, 26, was killed on the outskirts of Bakhmut late last week, according to his mother and colleagues in Ukraine.

This is a breaking news story. More details to follow.

