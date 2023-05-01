Hiker discovers human remains in Running Springs

By MATTHEW RODRIGUEZ

RUNNING SPRINGS, California (KCAL, KCBS) — A hiker in Running Springs stumbled upon human remains while on a walk in the woods Friday night.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, the hiker discovered the body near the area of Holiday Lane and Rim of the World Highway at about 8:05 p.m. The skeletal remains seemed to be in an advanced stage of decomposition.

Deputies have launched an investigation into the death and will run an autopsy on the body to determine the cause and manner of death.

According to the National Institutes of Health, a body’s decomposition depends on the environment that it resides in. According to their study in southern Arizona, they determined it would take four to six months after death for large portions of the skeleton to be exposed.

Anyone with information about the death is urged to contact the Specialized Investigations Division at (909) 890-4904. Those that wish to stay anonymous should call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-782-7463 or they can submit online at their website: wetip.com

