Maryland Department of Health warns of tickborne diseases

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Health is urging Marylanders to be weary of tickborne diseases as warmer spring weather begins to move in.

“The warmer spring weather means increased risk of tickborne disease transmission. In an effort to reduce the spread of disease, the tickborne disease awareness campaign will provide Marylanders with weekly tips on what to do before, during, and after outdoor activities to prevent tick exposure and recognize the symptoms of tick-transmitted diseases,” MDH said.

According to MDH, Lyme disease is the most commonly reported tickborne disease in Maryland, with over 900 cases reported in 2021. Symptoms include a rash that resembles a bull’s eye shape, fever, headache, joint pain, and fatigue.

Other diseases include anaplasmosis, babesiosis, ehrlichiosis, Rocky Mountain and other spotted fever diseases, and tularemia.

The MDH lists the following tips to prevent tick exposure and bites:

Use EPA approved insect repellents such as DEET, picaridin, or IR3535 Wear light colored clothing to help spot ticks more easily Wear long pants and sleeves and tuck your pants into your socks or boots Treat clothing and gear with products containing 0.5 percent permethrin Consider purchasing permethrin treated clothing and gear Stick to marked paths when hiking and avoid brushy areas and tall grass Shower as soon as possible after returning indoors Dry your clothes on high for 10 minutes once you get home to kill any ticks on clothing Perform a tick check on yourself, children, and pets after being outside in a tick habitat Talk to your veterinarian about ways to protect your pets

