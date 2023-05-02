Couple gets engaged at Bixby Bridge during the Big Sur International Marathon

By Josh Copitch

MONTEREY, California (KSBW) — Halfway through one of the most challenging marathons in North America, a couple got engaged at the Bixby Bridge.

On Sunday, April 30, thousands of runners raced along Highway 1 in Big Sur. The halfway mark of the marathon is Bixby Bridge, where local pianist Michael Martinez plays a grand piano for the runners.

Nicolas Marinkovich proposed to Addie Green, who quickly and emphatically said yes.

Green’s parents waited at the finish line, having kept the secret of the proposal from their daughter.

The San Diego-based couple finished the race together with a time of 4:25:24.

