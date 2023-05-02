Duran HR lifts Rangers to 4th straight win, beat Dbacks 6-4

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Ezequiel Duran hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the sixth inning, and the Texas Rangers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-4 to match their longest winning streak of the season at four. Texas trailed 4-1 in the fifth inning before rallying for its sixth come-from-behind win this season and improving to 4-1 on its homestand. The Rangers reached double-digit hits for the 14th time. Marcus Semien and Travis Jankowski cut the deficit to 4-3 with RBI singles in the fifth off Zac Gallen, who entered the game with a 28-inning scoreless streak, the longest in the big leagues.

