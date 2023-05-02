Judge denies Rep. Zooey Zephyr’s attempt to return to Montana House floor

By Paradise Afshar, CNN

A Montana judge on Tuesday denied a request for the court to intervene and return state Democratic Rep. Zooey Zephyr‘s access to the House floor.

Zephyr, who is the first openly transgender woman elected to the Montana’s legislature, was banned last week by state House Republicans from the chamber for the rest of this year’s legislative session. Her ouster came after she had said GOP lawmakers would have “blood” on their hands for passing bills restricting transgender rights and rallied protesters when Speaker Matt Regier blocked her from being recognized to speak.

While the 34-year-old is able to retain her seat and cast votes remotely, she is not able to participate in debates for the remainder of the legislative session, which is slated to end this week.

Montana District Court Judge Mike Menahan rejected Zephyr’s request for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction Tuesday.

“Plaintiffs’ requested relief would require this Court to interfere with legislative authority in a manner that exceeds this Court’s authority,” the decision said. “Plaintiffs also seek injunctive relief which far outpaces the facts at issue here.”

This story is breaking and will be updated with additional information.

