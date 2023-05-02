Ramirez, Rays beat Pirates 4-1 in matchup of top two teams

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Harold Ramírez homered and drove in two runs to lead the Tampa Bay Rays over the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-1 in a matchup of teams with the top records in the major leagues. Ramírez drove in the game’s first run with an RBI single in the fourth and boosted the lead to 4-1 with a solo homer in the sixth. The Rays, who drew just 10,325 to Tropicana Field, lead the big leagues with 62 home runs and have outscored opponents 199-93. Pittsburgh (20-10) lost back-to-back games for the first time since the last two games of opening series at Cincinnati.

