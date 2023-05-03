Food delivery driver shot in Northwest Baltimore robbery, car theft

By CBS BALTIMORE STAFF

Click here for updates on this story

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A food delivery driver was shot twice in a robbery while on the job Tuesday night in Northwest Baltimore, police said.

Officers responded around 11:30 p.m. to the 3500 block of Cottage Avenue, where they found the victim, a 55-year-old man, shot twice.

He was rushed to an area hospital where he is in stable condition, police said.

Investigators believe the man was trying to deliver food on that block when two unidentified men approached him, one of whom was armed, police said. A robbery commenced, which is when the delivery man was shot.

The suspects fled the area in the victim’s car, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2466 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.