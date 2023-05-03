Helicopter rescues man clinging to tree when he got stranded in North Carolina river

By Stephanie Moore

HAW RIVER, North Carolina (WYFF) — A man in North Carolina was rescued by helicopter after he was left clinging to a tree in the middle of a river, and it was all caught on camera.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol released the video (watch above) that shows the rescue on Saturday in the middle of the Haw River.

Troopers said the man lost his water vessel and was stranded in the middle of the river, clinging to a tree.

Troopers said they tried to get the man by boat but realized a helicopter rescue was “the most viable option” due to the rapidly moving water.

The State Highway Patrol Aviation Unit was then deployed for the rescue mission.

The man was taken to a nearby field, where he was evaluated before being taken to a local hospital for follow-up.

