Israel says killers of British-Israeli mother and daughters shot dead in Nablus

Israeli forces killed the suspected gunmen who shot dead a British-Israeli mother and two of her daughters last month, Israel Defense Forces spokesperson Richard Hecht told CNN Thursday.

They were among at least three Palestinian men killed in the city of Nablus in the occupied West Bank on Thursday, authorities said.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a statement that at least two people were already dead when they arrived at a hospital in Nablus.

Amid the IDF incursion, the municipality of Nablus announced school start times would be postponed to 9 a.m. local time for the safety of students.

