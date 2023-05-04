Body recovered from San Gabriel River

By KCAL-NEWS STAFF

Click here for updates on this story

LOS ALAMITOS, California (KCAL) — Orange County and Long Beach Fire and Rescue crews pulled a body out of the San Gabriel River around 10:45 a.m. Thursday

The area of the rescue was in Los Alamitos, at Coyote Creek.

No further information is available.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.