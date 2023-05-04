Funds raised to benefit family of BCPD officer injured in the line of duty

By KTBS Staff

BOSSIER CITY, Louisiana (KTBS) — A GoFundMe account has been set up to benefit the family of a Bossier City police officer injured in the line of duty Tuesday morning.

Officer Ken Gallon was shot in the chin, shoulder and both legs as he and other officers responded to a shots fired call at the Valero gas station on Industrial Drive. Police said the alleged shooter, Cortrell Burks, 50, had just fatally shot the store’s clerk and a customer during an armed robbery before coming out shooting at the officers.

Jairiah Hamilton, 36, the store clerk, and customer Joshua Ryan Calk, 47, of Shreveport, each were killed by a single gunshot.

In addition to Gallon, a bystander in the parking lot also received a serious gunshot injury to his leg. The man is recovering.

Robert Gilbert established the GoFundMe account to help Gallon’s family with expenses during his recovery.

He’s been injured in the line of duty with a long road ahead of him. He’s been down this road before so he knows what to expect with the recovery and mental issue as well as needing extra money and being unable to earn it like most officers do. His sweet wife will have to be off to help and he also has kids. He’s a great family man and provides like a father and husband should but this event will keep him down for awhile so any money we can raise will help out with any thing that the need,” Gilbert wrote.

As of noon Thursday, $6,415 had been raised toward a $10,000 goal.

For more information on how to donate, visit GoFundMe: gofundme.com/f/318pwh2too?utm_medium=referral&utm_source=unknown&utm_campaign=comms_5tx8+318pwh2too

