Jury reaches a verdict in Ed Sheeran copyright infringement case

By Lauren del Valle, CNN

The jury has reached a verdict in the copyright infringement trial about whether Ed Sheeran’s smash single “Thinking Out Loud” copied the classic Marvin Gaye song “Let’s Get It On.”

The jury received the case late Wednesday afternoon and deliberated for approximately three hours.

If the jury decides Sheeran is liable for copyright infringement, the trial will move onto the second phase to determine damages.

The family of Ed Townsend, who co-wrote “Let’s Get It On” with Gaye, has accused Sheeran of copying the 1973 hit.

The plaintiffs had alleged similarities between the chord progression, harmonic rhythm, and certain melodies in the two songs. Sheeran’s legal team had argued that the melodies are different and the elements used in both songs are common in pop music.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.