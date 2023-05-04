Woman killed in downtown St. Louis parking garage was fighting to bring son’s murderer to justice

By Kalie Strain

Click here for updates on this story

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — The woman killed in a downtown St. Louis parking garage on Wednesday was fighting for justice after her son was murdered.

Police were called to the Marriott parking garage in the 400 block of 9th Street before 7 p.m. and found Latatia Stewart, of East St. Louis, dead behind her car. She was an employee of the hotel.

St. Louis police originally said the woman had been shot. In an update Thursday morning, they said she was found with “circular defects to her chest and side.”

News 4 has learned that Latatia Stewart’s son, Gregory Stewart, 31, was murdered on May 29, 2020 in East St. Louis. She was very active in trying to find out who murdered him. In an interview six months after Gregory Stewart’s death, she said the family believed he was lured to the house where he was killed.

This is the second homicide in Downtown St. Louis in the past week and the third of the year. On April 27, Darrius Mullins, 30, was shot and killed by a 17-year-old in Kiener Plaza. On Feb. 27, David Saldana was killed in an execution-style shooting on Tucker near Lucas.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.