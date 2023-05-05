Deschutes County dog licensing fee changes to be brought in front of commissioners next week

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A public hearing that involves bringing potential dog licensing fee changes to Deschutes County will be presented in front of county commissioners in next Wednesday's meeting.

The public hearing is set to take testimony on proposed amendments to Deschutes County Code regarding a multi-year option for dog licenses and an exemption from license fees for assistance animals, and consideration of Board action to conduct first and second reading and emergency adoption of Ordinance No. 2023-008 to effect these changes.

