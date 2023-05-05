Justice Department asks for 25-year prison sentence for convicted Oath Keepers leader

By Hannah Rabinowitz, CNN

Prosecutors asked a federal judge Friday to sentence Stewart Rhodes, the founder of the far-right Oath Keepers, to 25 years in prison.

In November, a Washington, DC, jury convicted Rhodes and fellow group member Kelly Meggs of seditious conspiracy for their role in the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol.

Rhodes, Meggs and the three other defendants — Jessica Watkins, Kenneth Harrelson and Thomas Caldwell — were also convicted of obstructing an official proceeding.

The Justice Department alleged during the historic criminal trial that the Oath Keepers conspired to forcibly stop the peaceful transfer of presidential power from then-President Donald Trump to Joe Biden and plotted to attack the US Capitol on January 6.

The trial was a major test of the Justice Department’s ability to hold Capitol rioters accountable.

