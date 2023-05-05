Senator behind bill that could kill proposed landfill optimistic following filibuster

By KMBC News Staff

JEFFERSON CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — The future of a potential landfill in Kansas City remains uncertain following a nine-hour filibuster at the Missouri State Capitol on Thursday.

Missouri State Senator Rick Brattin, who represents Cass, Bates and Johnson counties, wrapped up the filibuster on Thursday night.

Brattin is demanding that lawmakers take action on a bill to create buffer zones between landfills and neighborhoods.

Following the filibuster, Brattin said progress was made on stopping the landfill.

“I am optimistic that we will have an agreement before session begins tomorrow morning,” Brattin said. “Believe me when I say, that I will continue to fight until this landfill is stopped. Please stay tuned in to this battle.”

Brattin is promising more information on Friday morning.

The proposed landfill has generated significant opposition across the metro area. Cities, residents, business groups and many elected officials have voiced their opposition.

Brattin’s filibuster on Thursday came after a filibuster on Wednesday that stalled passage of the bill.

