Blue Jays star Guerrero scratched with wrist discomfort

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was a late scratch from the lineup on Saturday because of left wrist discomfort prior to a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. It marked just the fourth time Guerrero has missed a game since the start of the 2020 season. On Friday night, Guerrero went 1 for 4 with an RBI single in the Blue Jays’ 4-0 victory over the Pirates. The two-time All-Star is hitting .318 with seven home runs in 33 games this season.

