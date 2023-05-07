Sacramento-area nurse made it his mission to diversify his field of healthcare

By Ashley Sharp

ROSEVILLE, California (KOVR) — Saturday was National Nurses Day, the official kickoff of Nurse Appreciation Week.

One Sacramento-area nurse has made it his mission to diversify his field of healthcare. For Carter Todd, a nurse manager at Kaiser Roseville and former PICU nurse, it’s a passion.

“We are kind of the glue to the healthcare system,” Todd said.

Building the pipeline to get more minority nurses in the field is why he founded the Capitol City Black Nurses Association.

“Communities of color, our representation historically has not been there,” Todd said.

Data shows only about 5% of California nurses are Black.

“The evidence shows when you have healthcare professionals that look like you, understand where you’re from, speak the same language, you’re going to get better care,” Todd said.

Disparities stem from the lack of stem classes in many middle and high schools with fewer resources. Todd says getting rigorous science and math courses for all students is where change starts.

“If you’re in a school that historically doesn’t receive the same funding as a school district right next to you, it’s hard to get that same access,” he said.

When it comes to making change in the nursing field, Todd said he wants it to “help everybody” and “be for everybody.”

A shocking report released in April by the California Hospital Association found 1 in 5 hospitals in the state are at risk of closure. One of the many factors is workforce shortages.

For Todd, his work is more important now than ever.

“Burnout on the front line for healthcare professionals is real. This last three years it really just amplified how tough it is,” Todd said.

Todd said he’s changing the narrative and pushing his profession to young people who may not know it’s possible.

“Nursing is for everybody. It should be an option for everybody. I think we are getting there. I’m really proud of the work we’ve been doing over the past five years,” he said.

On a mission – to get more minorities in medicine – and not stopping – until barriers are broken down.

Scholarships are available for new students in nursing meant to invest in the next generation. You can apply here:

