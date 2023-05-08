10-year-old brain cancer survivor becomes honorary Chicago Cubs bat boy

By John Garcia

CHICAGO (WLS) — Flynn McGuire was the envy of all his classmates Friday. Not only did he get to miss school, but he was on the field at Wrigley, getting autographs from his favorite Cubs players.

“It’s a dream come true,” McGuire said.

Nine years ago, just after his first birthday, his family was unsure whether Flynn would survive after doctors discovered a brain tumor. They said it was an incredibly scary time.

“We were just so lucky and grateful the team at the emergency room knew that he needed more, and the doctors saved my son’s life,” said Flynn’s mother, Emma McGuire.

Doctors at Advocate Health Care performed surgery to remove the tumor, and Flynn has recovered well. His family lives in Yorkville, where Flynn now plays Little League Baseball.

He has little recollection of the time he was sick, but he has regular reminders when he has to get annual check-ups to make sure the cancer has not returned.

Advocate, which has a partnership with the Cubs, chose him to be the honorary bat boy Friday.

“He loves being around athletics,” said Flynn’s father, Dan MCQuire. “Loved being around great role models like the Cubs have here, and couldn’t ask for anything better.”

The duties were pretty easy, but the benefits were nice. Flynn got to hang around on the field and get autographs from players. Then, he got to sit with his family and watch the Cubs beat the Miami Marlins 4-1.

Flynn said he was okay with missing school to be able to have this opportunity.

In order to help him understand the significance of what he was doing, Flynn’s father told him he would probably never have another chance to be on the field at Wrigley, until he returns as a major league player.

