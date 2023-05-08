AP source: K-State close to $44 million new deal for Klieman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas State and Chris Klieman are finalizing a new contract that would give the Wildcats’ football coach a substantial pay raise while keeping him tied to the program for the next eight seasons. A person familiar with the deal tells the AP the contract will have a total value of $44 million. Klieman led the Wildcats to the Big 12 title last season before losing to Alabama in the Sugar Bowl.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.