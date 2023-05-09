Missing 8-year-old found alive in state park

By JOSEPH BUCZEK

ONTONAGON COUNTY, Michigan (WWJ) — Michigan State Police say an 8-year-old Wisconsin boy who was last seen May 6 while camping with his family in the Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park has been found safe and has been reunited with his family.

Troopers say a volunteer searching for the boy found him under or near a log, about two miles from his campsite.

MSP says the boy appears to be in good health.

Nante Niemi was found around 2:30 p.m. Monday.

According to MSP, Nante told them he covered up with branches and leaves for warmth and also blanketed the log he was under. He ate clean snow for hydration.

