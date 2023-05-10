By WTMJ web staff

https://www.tmj4.com/news/local-news/14-year-old-driver-charged-in-stolen-kia-crash-into-milwaukee-school-bus-criminal-complaint (WTMJ) — A 14-year-old male was criminally charged after allegedly driving a stolen Kia into a school bus outside a Milwaukee school on Monday, May 1, 2023.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by TMJ4 News on Tuesday, the 14-year-old male was charged with the following:

-first-degree reckless injury -hit and run – great bodily harm -first degree recklessly endangering safety -2nd degree recklessly endangering safety -drive or operate a vehicle without owner’s consent

TMJ4 News has decided to not name the suspect because of his age. The teen is an eighth grader.

The crash happened outside Morse Middle School for the Gifted and Talented near 80th and Mill a little before 9 a.m. last week Monday. An 11-year-old who was on the bus was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A 15-year-old who was in the vehicle that struck the bus was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Video of the crash outside Morse Middle School shows a white Kia swerving down the street while people hang out the driver and passenger side windows. Once the Kia crashes into the bus, the passenger falls out and is dragged on the ground. The driver then tried to run away, video a witness shared with TMJ4 News shows.

The complaint says after the crash, a witness says the teen tried to drag his friend away from the scene. That woman also told police she yelled at the teen saying, “What are doing? Don’t do that. We don’t know how bad he’s hurt… we can’t move him.”

The teen then began yelling, “Ay, my boy! Ay, my boy!” He then ran away.

The complaint says the friend “remains in a medically induced coma” and “sustained a crushed skull, fractured arm, and a brain bleed.” Last week, his mother told investigators “he is still on a breathing tube.”

Police searched the teen’s home and in his closet, they found four handgun magazines and ammo. In the basement, the complaint says police found the clothes the teen was seen wearing in the video of the crash.

The teen allegedly told police, “he was not in the car when it crashed” because he was home asleep.

The teen is being tried in juvenile court and authorities did not release max sentences for charges in this case.

Prior to the arrest of the teen driver, Milwaukee police arrested four other teens connected to the incident.

