High school to discipline student following anti-Semitic remark made during lacrosse game

By Courtney Shaw

Click here for updates on this story

ELYRIA, Ohio (WEWS) — School officials at Elyria Catholic said they will be taking appropriate disciplinary action following an anti-Semitic remark being made at a lacrosse game against Orange High School.

During a game on May 1, members of Orange’s team said that a member of the Elyria Catholic co-ed lacrosse team made an anti-Semitic statement toward their team.

The school district investigated the allegations and said that although there was conflicting testimony, they believe that it is reasonable to conclude an inappropriate comment was made. Their investigation included speaking to coaches, players, and officials, reviewing video and images from the event, as well as obtaining statements from players on the visiting team.

The district said they will be taking appropriate disciplinary and restorative action.

“Elyria Catholic High School and the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland are committed to forming students according to the foundational principle that all people are created in the image and likeness of God and, as a result, deserve to be treated with respect and kindness,” the district said in a statement.

The school will be partnering with the American Jewish Committee and the Maltz Museum to teach their students about all faiths and cultures.

This isn’t the first time that Orange High School’s lacrosse team has allegedly faced anti-Semitism from an opposing school.

In 2022, it was reported that a Lake Catholic player allegedly had a swastika on his leg.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.