Marcia Gay Harden says all three of her adult kids identify as queer

Actress Marcia Gay Harden’s advocacy for LGTBQ community is motivated, she says, by they love she has her three of adult kids who all identify as queer.

During a recent “Drag Isn’t Dangerous” telethon, Harden called anti-drag policies “fear-based.”

“What’s happening right now is wrong,” Harden told the telethon’s host. “What drives me is my children are all queer. My eldest child is non-binary. My son is gay. My youngest is fluid. And you know, they are my kids and they teach me every day.”

Harden shares Hudson, 19, Julitta, 19, and Eulala, 24, with her ex-husband, Thaddaeus Scheel.

“It’s spreading that kind of fear and hatred among other people. I believe this country will fight that,” Harden continued.

“The Morning Show” star also advocated for the LGBTQ+ community in an Instagram post.

“Gay is here to stay. Drag is here to stay. Donate what you can, and join us in spreading the love,” she wrote.

