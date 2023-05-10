NC community steps up to help dairy farmer who was hospitalized after being attacked by a bull

By Joshua Davis

ALAMANCE COUNTY, North Carolina (WXII) — A fifth-generation dairy farmer in Alamance County is in the hospital after he was attacked by a bull Sunday. His community is coming together to support him when he needs it most.

Randy Lewis has worked on his family’s farm his entire life. After the bull attack Sunday morning, he was airlifted to UNC Hospital. He broke several bones and underwent surgery.

In the two days after, his community has stepped in to help Lewis, and the farm he loves so much.

“He’s a pillar of our community,” said his friend and COO of Ran-Lew Dairy, Taylor Hayes. “He built the milk plant himself and has worked so hard to keep his family legacy going. In an industry that isn’t really big on dairy farming anymore, and where it’s hard to be a dairy farmer.”

People have donated nearly $100K to help with his medical costs, and more than 200 people have reached out to volunteer at Ran-Lew Dairy to keep everything going. Hayes says the response and support for Lewis has been overwhelming.

“We’re opening as many slots as possible,” she said, “and coming up with as many ideas to make the farm even stronger when Randy comes back.”

Friends of Lewis say he’s humble, positive, and loving. More than that, however, he’s family; they plan on being with him every step of the way.

“We’re gonna help,” said Jeff Barney, Lewis’ friend and a business owner in Alamance County. “This community is going to help him. He’s the sort of person that would do it, without any fanfare or any recognition needed. He would do it.”

“Our community is saying in a really generous, open-hearted way that we love Randy,” Hayes said.

Hayes says Lewis is currently in stable condition and is already talking and making jokes. However, she says he still has a long road to recovery and is asking people to support Lewis any way they can. Whether that be volunteering, donating, or praying for recovery.

