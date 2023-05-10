Racist flyers resurface again in Rocky Hill

By Olivia Schueller and Jay Kenney

Click here for updates on this story

ROCKY HILL, Connecticut (WFSB) — Racist messages were found again in Rocky Hill, according to police.

Officers and the town itself asked for the public’s help as their investigation continued.

In part, they said the flyers promoted the growth of white supremacy groups.

Over the past weekend, local residents met at a rally to help promote unity across their community.

The Rocky Hill Police Department said the new group of fliers was reported on Tuesday, May 9.

They were found in the area of Old Main Street and Goff Brook Lane.

Mayor Lisa Marotta, Town Councilor Christopher Duff, and the chair of the Rocky Hill Commission on Inclusion & Innovation, Tom Cosker, issued a joint statement on Wednesday.

We are aware of the recent papering of neighborhoods with subversive messaging. We take these actions seriously and continue to work with appropriate law enforcement resources on a prompt resolution. Residents are asked to report similar incidents to the Rocky Hill Police Department Detective Division at (860) 258 – 7640. While we understand these messages can be alarming, we recognize they are not representative of our community. We support the numerous community-led efforts shining a light on unity and embracing the gift of diversity in our town.

Mayor Lisa Marotta, Town Councilor Christopher Duff, and commission chair Tom Cosker

Back in April, the fliers were found at other locations in Rocky Hill.

At a recent Rocky Hill Commission of Innovation and Inclusion meeting, several residents called it an attack on a diverse community.

Local residents said they have been left frustrated, upset, and some felt personally attacked.

“This group targets Jewish people, African-Americans, immigrants, and the LGBTQ community. The rhetoric includes misinformation we hear daily about African American studies, drag queens, and immigrants,” one Rocky Hill resident said at the meeting.

Police continue to investigate the incidents, and added that they have been working with both state and federal partners.

Anyone with information was asked to call Rocky Hill police at 860-258-7640.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.