READ: The charges against Rep. George Santos
By CNN staff
The Justice Department on Wednesday unsealed 13 federal charges against Rep. George Santos and the New York Republican is in custody, a spokesperson for the Eastern District of New York said. Santos has been charged on seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds and two counts of making materially false statements to the US House of Representatives.
Read the indictment below.
