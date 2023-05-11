100 farmworkers living in illegal ‘greenhouse-like’ structures in Prunedale

By Christian Balderas

Click here for updates on this story

PRUNEDALE, California (KSBW) — About 100 farmworkers, including women and children, were found illegally living in two “greenhouse-like” structures on a private property on the 1100 block of San Miguel Canyon Road in Prunedale, according to Monterey County spokesperson Nicholas Pasculli.

In a statement from the County Administrative Office, “The unpermitted housing has serious implications for life, health and safety and we are working with the property owner to address these concerns.”

As of Wednesday evening, the people have not been removed.

Pasculli says this is still under investigation and multiple agencies are involved, including the Monterey County District Attorney’s Office, Monterey County Sheriff’s Department and Child Protective Services.

It is still unclear how long the people had been living there, but according to Pasculli, one person who was questioned said they had been there for eight months.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.