Another key inflation gauge cooled further in April

By Bryan Mena, CNN

Wholesale annual inflation slowed in April, adding to signs that price pressures are easing.

The Producer Price Index, a key measure of price changes at the wholesale level, slowed to 2.3% for the 12 months ended in April, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Thursday.

That was below the annual increase of 2.7% in March and economists’ expectations of a 2.4% increase. It’s also the slowest annual increase since 2021.

On a monthly basis, prices ticked up 0.2%. During the previous month, they fell by 0.4%.

This story is developing and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.