Skip to Content
News
By
Published 5:50 AM

Another key inflation gauge cooled further in April

<i>Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images</i><br/>Wholesale annual inflation slowed in April. In this image
Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Wholesale annual inflation slowed in April. In this image

By Bryan Mena, CNN

Wholesale annual inflation slowed in April, adding to signs that price pressures are easing.

The Producer Price Index, a key measure of price changes at the wholesale level, slowed to 2.3% for the 12 months ended in April, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Thursday.

That was below the annual increase of 2.7% in March and economists’ expectations of a 2.4% increase. It’s also the slowest annual increase since 2021.

On a monthly basis, prices ticked up 0.2%. During the previous month, they fell by 0.4%.

This story is developing and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content