County police announce second arrest in fentanyl death of 7-month-old child

By PATRICK DAMP

    PENN HILLS, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police have announced a second arrest in the fentanyl death of a 7-month-old child.

According to police, on Wednesday, they took 66-year-old Barbara Ann Dunlap-Toombs, the child’s grandmother, who turned herself in at the Pittsburgh Municipal Court Building.

She is being charged with involuntary manslaughter, endangering the welfare of children, and recklessly endangering another person.

Back on January 14, the Penn Hills Police were called to a home in the 8000 block of Chaske Street for a 7-month-old being found unresponsive and that’s when they found Zhuri Bogle.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

In March, it was determined she had died from acute fentanyl toxicity.

Police learned that Dunlap-Toombs and her friend David Poindexter were watching the child at the time.

Poindexter was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter, endangering the welfare of children, and recklessly endangering another person in April.

