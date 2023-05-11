‘I do not want to compromise my morals to save my job’: Maine fire chief resigns

By Adam Bartow

SABATTUS, Maine (WMTW) — The Sabattus Fire Chief has resigned after three years on the job, blaming “recent issues with the town and the drastic change in direction the town manager and select board would like to see this organization go.”

Chief Troy Cailler wrote in his resignation that “I can no longer support the changes they want to see. I took the job to be the best we could be and do the right thing always. I do not want to compromise my morals to save my job.”

Tuesday, Cailler wrote a letter to the community and posted it on Facebook.

“I want to thank the Town of Sabattus for giving a gung-ho 27 year old a chance,” Cailler wrote. “We were able to accomplish a lot and had tons of fun along the way. We have brought this department to something I only could have dreamed of when I accepted the job in March of 2020. I could not be more proud of where this organization stands currently.”

In February 2023, while Cailler was chief, the department used a $1.15 million federal grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to cover salaries and benefits to hire four full-time firefighters for three years. They are the first full-time firefighters for the department and allow the department to provide 24/7 coverage.

In 2021, the department had 542 calls, but 33 percent went unanswered because they came in when volunteers weren’t available.

The department was able to hire more part-time firefighters in 2022, and their response rate improved. They only missed six calls that year. Now, with around the clock staffing, they expect that number to drop to zero.

In his letter to the community, Cailler said there is $2 million in grant money slated for a new fire station. He also said that, during his time, the department has added a new engine, command vehicle and EMS fly car.

