Jackson police investigate a body found inside burned SUV

By Madeleine Nolan

JACKSON, Mississippi (WAPT) — Jackson police are investigating a body found inside a burned SUV.

Firefighters responded to the burning vehicle at about 4 a.m. Thursday on Long Street at the intersection of Bon Air Street in West Jackson, police said.

“We had a fire, an actual vehicle fire, so we responded and when we extinguished the fire, we found a person deceased inside the vehicle,” said Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon.

Arson investigators and Jackson police detectives are gathering evidence and trying to determine the cause of the fire and if foul play was involved.

