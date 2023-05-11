Skip to Content
By
Published 1:43 AM

One dead in shooting at Mercedes-Benz plant in Germany

By Nadine Schmidt and Hanna Ziady, CNN

One person has been killed and another seriously injured in a shooting at a Mercedes-Benz plant in Sindelfingen, southern Germany, according to police.

The perpetrator has been arrested and there is no longer any danger to employees at the plant, the police added.

-— This is a developing story and will be updated.

CNN Newsource

