One pound of suspected psilocybin mushrooms seized during Santa Rosa drug raid

SANTA ROSA, California (KPIX) — Armed with warrants, Santa Rosa narcotics officers have arrested a suspect who had been under surveillance for weeks, seizing cash and approximately one pound of suspected psilocybin mushrooms packaged for sale.

Santa Rosa police said an investigation into an alleged local narcotics dealer began last month. Detectives identified the suspect involved to be 19-year-old Rohnert Park resident, Zachary Bedoya, as a person distributing cocaine and psilocybin mushrooms throughout the greater Santa Rosa area.

At 11:42 p.m. Monday, detectives executed a search warrant on Bedoya while he was driving his vehicle in the 200 block of Myrtle Av in Cotati.

A search of the vehicle yielded in the seizure of approximately $11,000.

A follow up search of Bedoya’s residence, which was located in the 1000 block of Civic Center Dr. in Rohnert Park, yielded approximately one pound of suspected psilocybin mushrooms packaged for sale, a loaded 40 caliber Glock 22 firearm, approximately $7,000.00 and digital scales.

Bedoya was booked into the Sonoma County Jail for the following violations:

Possession of a controlled substance for sale. Transporting a controlled substance for sale. Possession of a narcotic for sale. Transporting a narcotic for sale. Possession of a firearm while dealing narcotics/controlled substances.

