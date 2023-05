PacWest Bank shares tumble as crisis prompts customers to yank deposits

By Allison Morrow, CNN

Shares of PacWest Bancorp briefly fell 30% before being halted for volatility Thursday after the regional bank reported that customers had recently drawn down about 9.5% of total deposits.

PacWest is one of several mid-size lenders that has been under intense scrutiny in the weeks since Silicon Valley Bank collapsed on March 10, setting off a panic around the financial stability of similarly positioned banks.

Following the collapse of First Republic Bank last week, PacWest saw a rush of withdrawals of uninsured deposits, prompting it to pledge more of its assets as collateral to shore up its cash position, the bank said in a regulatory filing Thursday.

The update marked a notable change from a week ago, when PacWest said it had not experienced “out-of-the-ordinary deposit flows” after First Republic’s hastily arranged sale to JPMorgan Chase.

At the end of March, PacWest’s total deposits stood at more than $28 billion, down from about $34 billion at the end of 2022.

Other regional bank shares, including Western Alliance and Zions, were also down Thursday morning.

PacWest’s stock is down 78% this year.

This story is developing. It will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.