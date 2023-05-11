Pakistani Americans protest in Dearborn following arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan

By IBRAHIM SAMRA

Click here for updates on this story

DEARBORN, Michigan (WWJ) — One day after former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested, calls for protests have continued including in Dearborn.

On Wednesday, hundreds of Pakistani Americans rallied outside Henry Ford Centennial Library, a majority making their demands clear.

“Release Imran Khan immediately,” protestor and resident Zeba Idrees says.

As chants of “Free Pakistan” and signs supporting Khan filled the hands of many passionate protestors, the rally remained peaceful as many pushed for local politicians to condemn the actions of the Pakistan military.

“It’s the responsibility of all citizens, even the ordinary citizens to come out and to speak. We’re working with local politicians to address the humanitary crisis in Pakistan,” said Arefa Malik, who helped organize Wednesday’s protest.

While many are demanding the restoration of a free democracy, Pakistani immigrant Muzammil Malik says what the majority of Pakistani people want is a fair election.

“Ninety-five percent of people … want to have the democracy in Pakistan. They want to have fair election in Pakistan. We are not seeking anything else,” Malik said.

If that happens, protest organizer Saleem Siddiqui says he believes Khan would win the election by a landslide.

“Here, the generals are fighting against a civilian leader who’s the most popular leader at this time. If elections are held today, he will win at least 80% of seats,” Siddiqui says.

Though Siddiqui and many others say Khan was not arrested, instead “illegally abducted,” they are going to continue to put pressure on the Pakistan establishment, as well as make their voice heard from Dearborn to the doors of the courtroom Khan was dragged out of on Tuesday.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.