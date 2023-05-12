10-man Lens dreaming of Champions League after beating Reims

LENS, France (AP) — Lens captain Seko Fofana has fired his team another step closer to Champions League qualification with a 2-1 come-from-behind win over Reims in the French league. Lens did it with a player less, too. Lens’ hopes were dealt an early blow when Kevin Danso was sent off after conceding a penalty in the 19th minute for a shove on Folarin Balogun’s back. Balogun scored from the penalty spot. But Przemyslaw Frankowski equalized in the 39th with another penalty and Fofana showed fine control to move past two defenders and score in the 55th. Second place guarantees a Champions League place and Lens moved five points clear of third-placed Marseille. Marseille hosts Angers on Sunday.

