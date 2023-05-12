Volunteers offer help for migrants sleeping on police station floors

By Jermont Terry

CHICAGO (WBBM) — New restrictions are about to go into effect at the southern border – designed to help stop a massive influx of migrants seeking asylum, and thus creating more chaos along the border and even all the way in Chicago.

Meanwhile Thursday, residents of the South Shore neighborhood have gone to court – seeking a temporary restraining order to block the city from opening a new respite center for migrants at the old South Shore High School.

Volunteers are also reaching out to help the migrants who are already in town.

As CBS 2’s Jermont Terry reported, city leaders say we have already reached capacity when it comes to housing the asylum seekers – which has left migrants sleeping on the floors of Chicago Police stations. But while it is unclear where the migrants will go, Chicagoans are showing compassion to those who are new to the city.

A Bible stays on Sylvia Mares’ dashboard as she travels around the city.

“Because it’s my protection to drive everywhere so nothing happens to me,” Mares said.

Mares is doing a lot of driving these days. Her sport-utility vehicle is packed with food and clothing – donated for migrants because so many people want to help.

For weeks now, Mares has driven to various Chicago Police stations – providing essentials to asylum seekers who arrived in Chicago. CBS 2’s Terry joined Mares as she met a group at the South Chicago (4th) District station, 2255 E. 103rd St.

“There were three families first of 10. They’ve been here for 10 days,” Mares said, “and we have a family of four more. There’s 20 in total.”

Mares’ volunteer mission goes well into the night. A few days ago, we spotted her helping more migrants from Venezuela.

Our cameras saw close to 30 people sleeping on the floor of the Calumet (5th) District police station, 727 E. 111th St. Many are afraid to leave.

“They don’t know where to walk to, because they don’t know the area,” Mares said.

This week, more busloads of migrants have added to the 8,000 Chicago has already welcomed since September.

Herminia Vanna is also volunteering. She spends time teaching the children English.

“I don’t want them to be so far behind,” Vanna said.

Yet as the federal government figures out the border issues, volunteers said we must show compassion.

“They’re here. Regardless of if you want them here not, they’re here,” Vanna said. “How long are they going to be all cramped like a bunch of sardines? it’s not right.”

The volunteers said they will continue to help out as long as people are sleeping in police lobbies.

