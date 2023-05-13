Joey Wiemer’s sacrifice fly in 9th lifts Brewers past Royals 4-3

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Rookie Joey Wiemer’s sacrifice fly with one out in the ninth inning gave the Milwaukee Brewers a 4-3 victory over the Kansas City Royals. Christian Yelich homered twice for Milwaukee. Brian Anderson opened the ninth with a single off Carlos Hernandez. Owen Miller’s one-out double sent Anderson to third and Wiemer then sent an 0-1 pitch deep enough to center to easily score Anderson. Devin Williams got the victory with a perfect ninth. Salvador Perez homered for Kansas City.

