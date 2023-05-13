Phoenix Suns fire Monty Williams, last season’s NBA Coach of the Year

By Jacob Lev, CNN

The NBA’s Phoenix Suns have fired head coach Monty Williams, the team announced on Saturday.

The firing comes two days after the Suns were eliminated in the Western Conference semifinals by the Denver Nuggets in six games in their best-of-seven series. Expectations for the team were high after acquiring NBA superstar Kevin Durant in a blockbuster trade in February.

“Monty has been foundational to our success over the past four seasons,” James Jones, Suns president of basketball operations and general manager, said in a statement. “We are filled with gratitude for everything Monty has contributed to the Suns and to the Valley community. While it was difficult for me to make this decision, I look forward to continuing the work to build a championship team.”

The 51-year-old Williams compiled a 194-115 record in four seasons in Phoenix and won the NBA’s Coach of the Year award last season after the Suns won 64 regular-season games. The Suns also failed to advance past the Western Conference semifinals last season, losing to the Dallas Mavericks in seven games.

In 2021, Williams helped lead the Suns to its first NBA finals appearance since 1993.

