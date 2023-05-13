Senior adult day program asks community’s help in search of new facility to avoid closure

By Gracee Mattiace

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — MountainCare’s senior adult care program, formerly known as CarePartners, is seeking help from the community to find a new facility in Buncombe County.

The center serves 50 to 70 people every day at its current location on Sweeten Creek Road.

Next year, however, they will be moving out of their current building and into a new one, and they are asking for the community’s help to make that happen.

Staff at MountainCare’s adult day programs monitor seniors during the day while providing them with activities, meals, medications and, most importantly, community.

Elizabeth Williams, executive director of MountainCare, said the program is essential for hundreds of seniors and their families in the area.

“These services allow people to age in place,” Williams said. “These services allow people to continue to live in their homes and get support to age in place when they have physical and cognitive issues.” In 2019, when Mission Health was purchased by HCA Healthcare, MountainCare reverted to an independent organization and immediately entered a fair-market lease of over $360,000 per year.

MountainCare received funding from the WNC Bridge Foundation and several other entities during the transition, but in January 2024, the funding and the lease will end.

Williams spelled out what could happen if they are not able to find a new location.

“The services will cease so that is the worst-case scenario,” Williams said.

“We will not be able to provide these services anymore and it will be a loss to the community,” she said.

The new facility must have these basic needs:

An accessible entrance and parking Access to a kitchen At least 12,000 square feet of space Multiple restrooms

