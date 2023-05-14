Skip to Content
News
By
Published 11:17 AM

Astros OF Michael Brantley calls injury setback ‘very frustrating’

KTVZ

By SARAH TROTTO
Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Houston Astros outfielder Michael Brantley is expressing frustration with the setback in his return from surgery on his right shoulder. The five-time All-Star is out indefinitely for the defending World Series champions. Brantley has yet to play in the majors this season. He appeared to be close to returning, but manager Dusty Baker said Friday that Brantley will be shut down “for a while.” An MRI revealed inflammation in his surgically repaired shoulder.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content