Chelsea wins historic Women’s FA Cup final with a 1-0 victory over Manchester United

By Issy Ronald, CNN

Chelsea won its third consecutive Women’s FA Cup, triumphing 1-0 over Manchester United in the final thanks to a well-taken Sam Kerr goal in the 68th minute, after United had threatened all afternoon.

It is a pattern which has been repeated all season: Chelsea soaking up pressure, sitting back while its opponents create chances, before pouncing with a clinical incisiveness.

Manchester United will rue its missed opportunities — a goal ruled out in the opening minute after Ella Toone was inches offside, several shots on target that didn’t quite have the power to sneak past Chelsea goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger and a period of dominance in the first half which didn’t translate into points.

But, ultimately, this was a day for Chelsea and Kerr who held on to win the FA Cup final in front of a record 77,390 fans at a sun-dappled Wembley.

More to follow...

