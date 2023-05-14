Stamping out hunger: Volunteer continues 60-year tradition

By Hannah Jewell

BAY CITY, Michigan (WNEM) — What is a job rewarding enough to keep you working it 60 plus years?

For one Bay City man, it is feeding the community. He’s been fighting hunger in mid-Michigan for 60 years.

“I’m 88 years old. Still going strong,” said Mark Morand, a longtime volunteer. “The need has been growing. When I look back at what we took in years ago, and what we take in now, and our pantries are in very serious need this year and it seems to grow every year.”

With years, came kids, grandkids and great grandkids.

“I think it’s what is keeping him young. He gets called two-to-three times a week to help people in this regard and he does it, and I’m watching him, he’s still alive, he has a spring in his step every day and it is giving him something to live for,” said Don Morand, a volunteer.

Both volunteered with the annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive hosted in conjunction with thousands of similar drives across the country Saturday, put on by the National Association of Letter Carriers.

“Thank the lord for the people and their generosity. I never expected this much food to come in from a one-day event,” Mark said.

There were concerns that the rising cost of groceries could negatively affect the amount of donations, but it didn’t seem to affect this year’s drive.

“it’s a labor of love. It just is. It’s sort of like the county fair; bigger and better every year. It is and I can’t do it without family and friends from the community,” Mark said.

An estimated 40 to 50 thousand pounds of food are now on their way to local pantries while Mark is already planning to collect even more next year.

“My secret is, don’t give up when you retire. Let your feet hit the ground running when you do and do something. This is just what keeps me going,” Mark said.

