Published 12:01 PM

Bend’s downtown ‘parklet’ program, created due to pandemic health requirements, lingers past emergency

Up to 5% of downtown Bend parking spaces were available during pandemic for 'parklet' outdoor seating space
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- During the Covid pandemic, when state health officials set distance requirements for businesses such as restaurants, the city of Bend began licensing commercial "parklets" -- use of adjacent parking spaces for outdoor seating.

The program provides a small outdoor seating area in on-street parking spaces, a loading zone or alley space, as applicable, adjacent to the restaurant, bar, or retail business.

Now that the Covid health emergency is declared over, along with such spacing requirements, some people are wondering why the business use of downtown parking spaces continues.

Although the program makes it easier for restaurants to provide outdoor seating space, other store owners near restaurants previously shared it was frustrating not to have those parking spots for customers near their stores.

NewsChannel 21's Bola Gbadebo plans to speak with the city about whether it plans to keep it active now that the pandemic is over, as well downtown businesses about how they're faring with the program.

Her report will be on KTVZ at 5.

Bola Gbadebo

Bola Gbadebo is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Bola here.

