Man’s hand shot in Walmart parking lot while trying to break up fight

By Danica Sauter

Click here for updates on this story

CLARKSVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — A man got an injury to his hand while trying to break up a fight, according to the Clarksville Police Department.

The Clarksville Police Department responded to a Walmart at 3050 Wilma Rudolph Blvd. on Sunday evening just before 8 p.m. after calls about shots fired in the parking lot.

When officers arrived, they said they found a man who had a grazing gunshot wound to his hand.

According to Clarksville officials, the victim tried to stop two women who were fighting. Another person grabbed the man, and a “struggle ensued” which resulted in the victim’s gun going off. This wounded his hand.

Officials said there is no public threat. Officers on the scene have the firearm in their control and are trying to determine what exactly happened.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.