Off-duty KCPD officer helps save young boy from choking during School Day at The K

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — An off-duty police officer was in the right place at the right time during this year’s School Day at The K.

The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department says that Officer Matt Deloux helped save the life of a choking boy at last week’s Royals game.

KCPD says Deloux took off last Thursday to bring his son to the pre-game activities and the Royals game.

According to the department on Twitter, Deloux was standing in the parking lot watching kids play during lunch when he was approached by a child, who appeared to be about 10 years old, in distress.

“This kid ran to me and grabbed my arm,” Deloux said in a release from the department. “I thought he was playing at first, but then I saw he was in distress and not making any sounds. He was choking.”

The department says the officer wanted to avoid the Heimlich maneuver to avoid injuring the boy. Deloux started striking the young boy’s back. KCPD says it took a full minute and several strikes to dislodge the food, which turned out to be a chocolate bar.

Deloux didn’t know the child, but his quick thinking was the result of experience. Several years ago, the officer said his son had a similar choking incident and needed help.

“I asked him why he came up to me, and he said it was because I looked the most professional,” Deloux said.

When the boy’s dad arrived from Platte City to pick him up, Deloux drove him to the gate.

Deloux called the young student’s principal, who confirmed the boy was healthy and doing well.

