US Virgin Islands subpeonas Elon Musk as part of lawsuit into Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking ring

By Ramishah Maruf, CNN

The US Virgin Islands has subpoenaed Elon Musk, requesting documents from the Tesla CEO and Twitter owner for its lawsuit alleging JPMorgan Chase benefited financially from Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking operation.

The petition to serve the subpoena does not implicate Musk in any wrongdoing and merely indicates that he was a high-net-worth individual whom Epstein may have introduced to JPMorgan Chase.

This is breaking news and will be updated.

